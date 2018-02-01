School board considers $51.7 million bond election

The Salado School Board is considering whether to call for a $51.7 million bond election for next May to build a new middle school and make other improvements.

If the district goes out for bond and the taxpayers approve the tax increase, a homeowner with a house valued at $100,000 would pay $238 dollars every year.

The school board will make a decision by Feb. 16.

On, Feb. 12, there will be a meeting during which Salado residents can provide input about the proposed bond election.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.