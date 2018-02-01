Texas Rangers arrest Texas Juvenile Justice Department employees in ongoing investigation

An investigation, directed by Governor Greg Abbott, has led to the arrest of four individuals employed at Texas Juvenile Justice Department facilities.

A joint investigation by the Texas Rangers, the TJJD Office of Inspector General and the TJJD Special Prosecutions Unit, led the Department of Public Safety to issue arrest warrants for five people today. All of whom worked for or are currently working for the TJJD.

For of the individuals have been apprehended but the last is still at large. Authorities believe the last individual may have left the state.

The warrants included felony theft by a public servant and felony tampering with a governmental record resulting from a false entry for leave.

Along with the felony charges were four misdemeanor charges of official oppression. The misdemeanor charges were issued in relation to allegations of excessive force against juveniles in state custody.

One individual is currently being held in Brown County Jail and the other three custody Cooke County Jail.

