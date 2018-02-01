City of Waco to announce donor of $150,000 for Zoo Sculpture Project

In October, the City of Waco and Creative Waco, Waco's local art agency, announced plans for a number of animal-themed sculptures.

They plan to place the sculptures along the Brazos River leading up to the Cameron Park Zoo. The Zoo Sculpture Project is part a celebration for the Zoo's 25th anniversary.

Several artist proposals were submitted from October to the Dec. 1 deadline, and the $150,000 project has been funded by a single donor who has remained anonymous up to this point. Creative Waco plans to reveal the identity of the generous donor at the Waco City Council meeting.

The meeting will be held Tuesday at 3 p.m. at the Waco Convention Center Bosque Theater.

