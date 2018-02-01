Constable make two arrests on possession of cocaine in Temple on same day

The Bell County Constable Pct 3 said they made two arrests on possession of cocaine in Temple on two separate incidents in one day.

On Jan. 30 the Constable Office conducted an eviction on 2114 South 5th in Temple. A person walked away from the eviction and was found to have a parole warrant out of Austin and was considered armed and dangerous.

The Constable Office did a sweep of the area and found the person in the 1100 block of south 15th.

The person was taken into custody and was found to have less than one gram of crack cocaine.

About an hour later they conducted another eviction in the 400 block of North 21st in Temple and found two people at the property slump over in a black truck sleeping.

Upon making a welfare check, one of them was found with possession of less than one gram of crack cocaine.

Both cases were screened by the District Attorneys office and both were charged with possession of a controlled substance under one gram.

