Central Texas 6-year-old becomes first to get legal medical marijuana in the state

The name of the girl was not released for her privacy. (Source: Knox Medical)

On Thursday, a 6-year-old in Central Texas became the first person in the state to legally receive medical marijuana, the San Antonio Express-News said.

The medicine is used to treat the child's epileptic seizures

'For Texans suffering from intractable epilepsy, the wait for medical cannabis is finally over,” José Hidalgo, founder and CEO of Knox Medical, registered with the state as Cansortium Texas said in a press release. "This is a historic day for Texas and we will work tirelessly to uphold the trust and responsibility the state has placed in Knox Medical."

Knox Medical is one of three companies that are licensed to dispense cannabis oil in Texas.

The name of the child and the city she lives in were not released.

