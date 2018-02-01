Baylor Equestrian Opens Spring Schedule, Hosts No. 5 Auburn - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor Equestrian Opens Spring Schedule, Hosts No. 5 Auburn

Scource: Baylor Scource: Baylor
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

No. 8 Baylor equestrian (2-3, 1-1 Big 12) will face No. 5 Auburn (3-2, 1-2 SEC) on Friday, Feb. 2, at 10 a.m. at the Willis Family Equestrian Center, officially opening the second half of the 2017-18 season.

The Bears closed the fall with a 12-0 win over Texas in a Hunt Seat-only exhibition meet on Nov. 10, 2017. The full squad’s last time in the show ring was a 10-10 road win at TCU on Nov. 3, where BU clinched the decision on raw scores.

The Tigers are coming off of an 8-4 hunt seat exhibition win over Alabama on Jan. 19. Friday’s competition marks the second time the Bears will have faced Auburn this season, having fallen to the Tigers in a 15-4 road loss on Oct. 21.

All equestrian meets are free and open to the public. Fans can also follow along with live scoring HERE.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Nassar victim who complained in 2004 gets apology from cops

    Nassar victim who complained in 2004 gets apology from cops

    Thursday, February 1 2018 12:44 AM EST2018-02-01 05:44:14 GMT
    Thursday, February 1 2018 7:39 PM EST2018-02-02 00:39:32 GMT
    Police department in Lansing, Michigan, area to publicly apologize about missing an opportunity to pursue criminal charges against Larry Nassar in 2004.More >>
    Police department in Lansing, Michigan, area to publicly apologize about missing an opportunity to pursue criminal charges against Larry Nassar in 2004.More >>

  • UIL Realignment: Central Texas football teams on the move

    UIL Realignment: Central Texas football teams on the move

    Thursday, February 1 2018 4:09 PM EST2018-02-01 21:09:12 GMT

    University Interscholastic league leaders released the latest realignment for football and basketball today and some teams in our area are moving.

    More >>

    University Interscholastic league leaders released the latest realignment for football and basketball today and some teams in our area are moving.

    More >>

  • Baylor Equestrian Opens Spring Schedule, Hosts No. 5 Auburn

    Baylor Equestrian Opens Spring Schedule, Hosts No. 5 Auburn

    Thursday, February 1 2018 3:01 PM EST2018-02-01 20:01:05 GMT
    Scource: BaylorScource: Baylor
    No. 8 Baylor equestrian (2-3, 1-1 Big 12) will face No. 5 Auburn (3-2, 1-2 SEC) on Friday, Feb. 2, at 10 a.m. at the Willis Family Equestrian Center, officially opening the second half of the 2017-18 season. The Bears closed the fall with a 12-0 win over Texas in a Hunt Seat-only exhibition meet on Nov. 10, 2017. The full squad’s last time in the show ring was a 10-10 road win at TCU on Nov. 3, where BU clinched the decision on raw scores. The Tigers are coming off of an 8-4 h...More >>
    No. 8 Baylor equestrian (2-3, 1-1 Big 12) will face No. 5 Auburn (3-2, 1-2 SEC) on Friday, Feb. 2, at 10 a.m. at the Willis Family Equestrian Center, officially opening the second half of the 2017-18 season. The Bears closed the fall with a 12-0 win over Texas in a Hunt Seat-only exhibition meet on Nov. 10, 2017. The full squad’s last time in the show ring was a 10-10 road win at TCU on Nov. 3, where BU clinched the decision on raw scores. The Tigers are coming off of an 8-4 h...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly