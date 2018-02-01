Baylor University turns 173

Attorneys for a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone hoped a federal court would keep him from being put to death.More >>
Attorneys for a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone hoped a federal court would keep him from being put to death.More >>
FBI has "grave concerns" about the accuracy of a classified memo on the Russia investigation that Trump wants to release to the public.More >>
FBI has "grave concerns" about the accuracy of a classified memo on the Russia investigation that Trump wants to release to the public.More >>
The Salado School Board is considering whether to call for a $51.7 million bond election for next May to build a new middle school and make other improvements.More >>
The Salado School Board is considering whether to call for a $51.7 million bond election for next May to build a new middle school and make other improvements.More >>
The City of Waco will be hosting an event at the local animal shelter to discuss the shelter's achievements and plans for the future.More >>
The City of Waco will be hosting an event at the local animal shelter to discuss the shelter's achievements and plans for the future.More >>