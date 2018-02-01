'2018 is wild' Whataburger announces new pre-packaged honey butt - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

'2018 is wild' Whataburger announces new pre-packaged honey butter

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
Are you excited about the new packaged sauce? (Source: Whataburger) Are you excited about the new packaged sauce? (Source: Whataburger)
(KXXV) -

It's 2018 and we finally have pre-packaged honey butter sauce from Whataburger!

Previously, customers could ask for honey butter sauce on the side, but now the restaurant has them in pre-made packages. 

Some fans rejoiced while others couldn't get past the idea of dipping French Fries in honey butter sauce:

