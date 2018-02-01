'2018 is wild' Whataburger announces new pre-packaged honey butter

Are you excited about the new packaged sauce? (Source: Whataburger)

It's 2018 and we finally have pre-packaged honey butter sauce from Whataburger!

Previously, customers could ask for honey butter sauce on the side, but now the restaurant has them in pre-made packages.

Some fans rejoiced while others couldn't get past the idea of dipping French Fries in honey butter sauce:

dipping ur fries in honey butter sauce is a solid 13/10 https://t.co/ALUdZ2lK4K — my (@myahtbh) February 1, 2018

Why am I just now learning you make honey butter dipping sauce my life is a lie — Maxidoo (@Geekalert88) February 1, 2018

Honey Butter Sauce Challenge > Tide Pod Challenge — locotx_ftw_2002 (@locotx_ftw_2002) February 1, 2018

Dipping fries in butter? — Christine Marie (@ChrisMariePhD) February 1, 2018

Only appropriate with fresh biscuits — Matt Wells (@Matt_J_Wells) February 1, 2018

Almost worse than dipping fries in a Frosty ?? — Meredith Wilkinson (@MereWilki) February 1, 2018

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.