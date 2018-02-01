Baylor Scott & White offers new service to help you stay out of the doctor's office

Once those questions are answered and submitted, the system will alert the on-call clinician between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and the patient will receive a response within an hour. (Source: KXXV)

Baylor Scott & White is offering a new E-Visit service online and it is changing the way you get treatment.

Patients will now be able to get a clinical diagnosis through an online interview. After completing the interview through Baylor Scott & White's E-Visit service, a clinician will provide an educated diagnosis based on the information submitted by the patient.

"Patients can get on the computer and notify us for usually simple, uncomplicated acute illnesses such as bladder infections, upper respiratory infections," Nurse Practitioner Lori Talbott said.

Patients feeling symptoms can go online using their phone or computer a request an E-Visit and a list of possible illnesses and infections will pop up. Once the patient chooses one, the E-Visit system will begin to ask them a few questions related to the illness.

"You pick what you think you need to be seen for that day like if you think you have the flu you pick that one or if you think you have a bladder infection you pick that one," Talbott said.

Once those questions are answered and submitted, the system will alert the on-call clinician between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and the patient will receive a response within an hour.

The E-Visit can cost anywhere from $0 to $100 dollars depending on your insurance.

While the E-Visit service is an option for medical care, it may not always be available to you depending on your symptoms.

"For example, they log on because a female thinks she has a bladder infection so if they are recording that they are running a 102 degree fever the system will tell them they don't qualify for a visit and will refer them to someone close by to be seen," Talbott said.

All you have to do to get started is create an account with Baylor Scott & White.

