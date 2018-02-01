Baylor Scott & White offers new service - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor Scott & White offers new service

By Adam Schindler, Photographer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) -

Baylor Scott & White is offering a new E-Visit service online.  

Patients will now be able to get a clinical diagnosis through an online interview. After completing the interview through Baylor Scott & White's E-Visit service, a clinician will provide an educated diagnosis based on the information submitted by the patient.  

This new on-line should cut down on crowded clinics and offer a convenient to for Central Texas residents.  

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly