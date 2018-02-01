H-E-B continues to battle hunger with BBQ campaign

During the month of February, H-E-B will be holding its True Texas BBQ Hunger Stops Here campaign.

All through the month H-E-B and True Texas BBQ will be donating 50 cents from every transaction to the Food Care Center. This includes all orders placed in-store or online through HEB.com, the True Texas BBQ mobile app, as well as the We Deliver Killeen delivery service. This includes their location off W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen.

As part of H-E-B’s Food Bank Assistance Program, a program founded in 1982, the Hunger Stops Here helps to raise awareness and combat hunger. The Food Bank Assistance Program has been nationally recognized for its charitable donations of money and food to food banks in both Texas and Mexico.

True Texas BBQ specializes in all-natural brisket, pork, chicken and turkey. Offering meats by the pound or plate along with delicious sides such as brisket beans, potato salad, coleslaw and creamed corn, True Texas BBQ is ready to feed not only you but the hungry masses.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.