Do you know the most common last name in your state?

According to Ancestry.com, Smith is the most common last name throughout the entire country.

Johnson, Miller, Jones, Williams and Anderson are among the other more common surnames.

There are also several regional differences in common surnames.

In Southwestern states like Texas, where there are larger Latino populations, a variety of names are more common like Garcia, Hernandez, Martinez and Chavez.

Hawaii is the only state where all three most common names are not the top three in any other part of the United States, Lee, Wong and Kim.

Sullivan only makes the top three in Massachusetts, a state with a high Irish population.

