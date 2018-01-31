Nonprofit plans to open resource hub and co-working space for entrepreneurs

A new nonprofit organization called Start Up Waco plans to open a hub for entrepreneurs in downtown Waco.

The center, located in the 600 block of Austin Avenue, called Hustle, will have office space for new businesses. It will also offer resources that could help entrepreneurs run their business.

“Start Up Waco is like a bus station and it’s charged with building the roads and sidewalks that lead to it so if you are an entrepreneur you can get to the station and you can find out all the help," Start Up Waco Executive Director and Clinical Professor at Baylor University Dr. Greg Leman said.

According to Leman, Baylor is making an in-kind contribution to the program for the next 18 months. The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce and other foundation have committed to contribute with funds.

“It has to make a difference by increasing the success rate of entrepreneurs, by helping entrepreneurs have the courage they need to step forward. Some are thinking about, they have great ideas but with the encouragement level and support they can make it happen," Dr. Leman said.

Existing businesses can also use the resources used by entrepreneurs to allow their businesses grow faster.

Start Up Waco members have met with the Waco-McLennan County Economic Development Corporation, which recommended using $750,000 dollars for the renovation of the space. The city council and the county commissioners must approve the expenditure before moving forward.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.