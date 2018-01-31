Central Texas Weekend - Winter Edition - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Central Texas Weekend - Winter Edition

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) -

Are you looking for fun things to do in Central Texas this weekend? 

Here are a few ideas from the area throughout the month! 

FEBRUARY 

WACO

Feb. 2 FRIDAY

Give Kids a Smile Day 2018 - Elm Avenue Community Clinic
8 a.m. 

First Friday Funtastic - Waco Winery Tasting Room & Patio 
11 a.m. 

First Friday Irish "Texas Whisky" Coffee - Balcones Distillery
4 p.m. 

Trivia Night: RomCom - Waco Hippodrome
5:30 p.m. 

Dichotomy University: A guide to spirits - Dichotomy 
6 p.m. 

First Friday Improv Comedy - Brazos Theatre 
8:30 p.m. 

Feb. 3 SATURDAY

501 Whiskeys - Barnett's Public House 
Feb. 3-4

Skywarn 2018 - McLennan Community College 
9 a.m. 

No Limitations Football & Cheer 2018 
12 p.m. 

Waco Walking Tour - McLennan County Courthouse 
2 p.m. 

Feb. 4 SUPER BOWL SUNDAY

Super Sunday Party - Oakley's Texas Bar & Grill 

Old Friends Rocke'n - Old Friends Bar 
3 p.m. 

Super Bowl LII Watch Party - Dancing Bear Pub 
5:30 p.m. 

Super Bowl LII Watch Party - Barnett's 
5:30 p.m. 

Feb. 9 FRIDAY 

Death is a Cabernet, Ol' Chum! - Brazos Theatre
6:30 p.m. 

Gary P. Nunn - Waco Hippodrome 
7 p.m. 

Autobahn - Cultivate 7Twelve
7:30 p.m. 

Galentine's Night Out Wine Crawl - Waco Pedal Tours
8 p.m. 

Ballous Cats - Waco Winery 
8 p.m. 

Blue Houdini at the Backyard - The Backyard Bar & Grill 
9 p.m. 

Olympic Beer Tour Opening Ceremonies - Barnett's Public House 
11 p.m 

TEMPLE

Feb. 2 FRIDAY 

Lover's Lane 2nd Annual Pre-Valentine's Day Dinner - The Monarch at Downtown 
8 p.m. 

First Friday - Bird Creek Burger Co. 
5:30 p.m. 

Feb. 3 SATURDAY

Geek Out! Family Day - Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum 
11 a.m. 

Feb. 4 SUPER BOWL SUNDAY! 

2018 Super Bowl Party - Club Dallas 254 
3:30 p.m. 

Super Bowl Watch Party - Alehouse & Grill 
5 p.m.

Artist 2 Artist Showcase Presents Infatuation - In the Mood Ballroom 
7 p.m. 

KILLEEN

Feb. 2 FRIDAY

Beef Rib Night - True Texas BBQ 
5 p.m. 

Ispeak - Friday Night Poetry - The Living Room 
7:30 p.m. 

The Comedy Show After Party - Obok Restaurant & Club 
9 p.m. 

Comedian Q - Laugh It Up Lounge
9 p.m. 

Feb. 3 SATURDAY

Killeen Community Games - Grabbagreen Killeen 
8 a.m. 

Live Music - King V - Stillhouse Wine room 
8:30 p.m. 

Feb. 4 SUPER BOWL SUNDAY

Super Bowl Party - Joker's IceHouse Bar & Grill 
11 a.m. 

Dragonball Super Tournament - America's Heroes Comics and Games 
12 p.m. 

Super Bowl Party for the kids - We Play Drop Zone 
4:30 p.m. 

