Central Texas Weekend - Winter Edition

Are you looking for fun things to do in Central Texas this weekend?

Here are a few ideas from the area throughout the month!

FEBRUARY

WACO

Feb. 2 FRIDAY

Give Kids a Smile Day 2018 - Elm Avenue Community Clinic

8 a.m.

First Friday Funtastic - Waco Winery Tasting Room & Patio

11 a.m.

First Friday Irish "Texas Whisky" Coffee - Balcones Distillery

4 p.m.

Trivia Night: RomCom - Waco Hippodrome

5:30 p.m.

Dichotomy University: A guide to spirits - Dichotomy

6 p.m.

First Friday Improv Comedy - Brazos Theatre

8:30 p.m.

Feb. 3 SATURDAY

501 Whiskeys - Barnett's Public House

Feb. 3-4

Skywarn 2018 - McLennan Community College

9 a.m.

No Limitations Football & Cheer 2018

12 p.m.

Waco Walking Tour - McLennan County Courthouse

2 p.m.

Feb. 4 SUPER BOWL SUNDAY

Super Sunday Party - Oakley's Texas Bar & Grill

Old Friends Rocke'n - Old Friends Bar

3 p.m.

Super Bowl LII Watch Party - Dancing Bear Pub

5:30 p.m.

Super Bowl LII Watch Party - Barnett's

5:30 p.m.

Feb. 9 FRIDAY

Death is a Cabernet, Ol' Chum! - Brazos Theatre

6:30 p.m.

Gary P. Nunn - Waco Hippodrome

7 p.m.

Autobahn - Cultivate 7Twelve

7:30 p.m.

Galentine's Night Out Wine Crawl - Waco Pedal Tours

8 p.m.

Ballous Cats - Waco Winery

8 p.m.

Blue Houdini at the Backyard - The Backyard Bar & Grill

9 p.m.

Olympic Beer Tour Opening Ceremonies - Barnett's Public House

11 p.m

TEMPLE

Feb. 2 FRIDAY

Lover's Lane 2nd Annual Pre-Valentine's Day Dinner - The Monarch at Downtown

8 p.m.

First Friday - Bird Creek Burger Co.

5:30 p.m.

Feb. 3 SATURDAY

Geek Out! Family Day - Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum

11 a.m.

Feb. 4 SUPER BOWL SUNDAY!

2018 Super Bowl Party - Club Dallas 254

3:30 p.m.

Super Bowl Watch Party - Alehouse & Grill

5 p.m.

Artist 2 Artist Showcase Presents Infatuation - In the Mood Ballroom

7 p.m.

KILLEEN

Feb. 2 FRIDAY

Beef Rib Night - True Texas BBQ

5 p.m.

Ispeak - Friday Night Poetry - The Living Room

7:30 p.m.

The Comedy Show After Party - Obok Restaurant & Club

9 p.m.

Comedian Q - Laugh It Up Lounge

9 p.m.

Feb. 3 SATURDAY

Killeen Community Games - Grabbagreen Killeen

8 a.m.

Live Music - King V - Stillhouse Wine room

8:30 p.m.

Feb. 4 SUPER BOWL SUNDAY

Super Bowl Party - Joker's IceHouse Bar & Grill

11 a.m.

Dragonball Super Tournament - America's Heroes Comics and Games

12 p.m.

Super Bowl Party for the kids - We Play Drop Zone

4:30 p.m.

