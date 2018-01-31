Central Texas Weekend - St. Patrick's Day Edition - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Central Texas Weekend - St. Patrick's Day Edition

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) -

Are you looking for fun things to do in Central Texas this weekend?

Here are a few ideas from the area throughout the month! 

MARCH - 

WACO

FRIDAY

G(reen)-Troupe's St. Patty's Day Show - Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center 
March 16-17

Spring at the Silos - Magnolia Market
9 a.m. 

Spring Break at the Mayborn Museum 
10 a.m. 

St. Patrick's Day Block Party - The Enclave 
3 p.m. 

St. Jude presents: Nashville on the Brazos - Waco Hippodrome
6:30 p.m. 

Branded Heart at the Backyard Bar and Grill 
9 p.m 

SATURDAY

St. Patrick's Day - Barnett's Public House 
March 17-18

Miniversary and Handmade Market - Waco Downtown Farmer's Market 
9 a.m. 

Horton Hears a Who: Pajama Party at the Hippodrome
10 a.m.

The Texas Food Truck Showdown 2018 - Heritage Square 
10 a.m. 

St. Patrick's Day Party - Harley-Davidson of Waco 
12 p.m. 

St. Patty's Day Skate! - Skate World Waco 
12 p.m. 

Murder at the St. Patrick's Day Party - Brazos Theatre
6:30 p.m. 

SUNDAY

Spring Blood Drive - St. Jerome Catholic Church 
8 a.m. 

Grief Yoga Workshop - Yoga8
7 p.m. 

TEMPLE + BELTON

FRIDAY

St. Patrick's Day Party Weekend - Club Dallas 254 
March 16 - March 18 

Despicable Me - The Beltonian Theatre 
10:30 a.m. 

Kids Night Out - That Art Place 
5:30 p.m. 

SATURDAY 

11th Annual St. Patrick's Day Street Fest - O'Brien's Irish Pub 
March 17 - March 18 

1st Annual St. Patrick's Day Celebration Backporch Drafthouse
March 17 - 18

3rd Annual Luckython - Temple Civic Theatre 
8 a.m. 

A Sami Show - Bell County Expo Center 
10 a.m. 

Spring Break at the Museum - Bell County Museum 
10 a.m. 

Easter Egg Hunt Downtown Belton
10 a.m. 

St. Patrick's Day Celebrations - 3West Alehouse and Grill 
11 a.m. 

Keegan Mcinroe St. Paddy's Day Show 
6 p.m. 

SUNDAY 

Free Film: Indiana Jones and The Raiders of the Lost Ark - Cultural Activities Center 
2 p.m. 

Chanting for Empowerment - Temple Yoga Wellness Center 
5:30 p.m. 

KILLEEN

FRIDAY

Youth Garage Sale - Killeen Special Events Center 
March 16 - March 17 

Spring Break Scavenger Hunt - Killeen Mall 
10 a.m. 

Killeen Rocks - 205 E Church Avenue 
2 p.m. 

SATURDAY

Central Texas Reading Jamboree - Mayborn Science Theater
11 a.m. 

Sixth Annual Kites for Kids - Variety's Peaceable Kingdom Retreat for Children 
1 p.m. 

Saturday Crafternoon - Killeen City Library System 
2 p.m. 

St. Paddy's Day Show - Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery 
5:30 p.m. 

Jon Austin Band - Joker's IceHouse Bar and Grill 
9 p.m. 

