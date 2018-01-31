Central Texas Weekend - Spring Edition

Spring is almost here! Here are some ideas of things to do in Central Texas! (Source: KXXV)

Here are a few ideas from the area throughout the month!

MARCH

WACO

FRIDAY

Artifacts of Human Trafficking Exhibit - Diana R. Garland School of Social Work

8 a.m.

First Friday - Downtown Waco

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Texas Independence Day at the Hippodrome - Waco Hippodrome

4 p.m.

Beer Tasting with Bare Arms Brewery

5:30 p.m.

Wine, DIVAS & Dessert - Waco Civic Theatre

7:30 p.m.

First Friday Improv Comedy - Brazos Theatre

8:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Black Panther Cereal Bar - Hippodrome

10 a.m.

Spring Break 2018 - BSR Cable Park

11 a.m.

Theatre Cleanup Day - Waco Civic Theatre

12 p.m.

Wine, DIVAS & Dessert - Waco Civic Theatre

7:30 p.m.

TEMPLE

FRIDAY

Dr. Seuss Specialty Class and Play Date - Temple Lions Park

9 a.m.

First Friday at Darling Decor & More - Darling Decor & More

10 a.m.

Friday Morning Out Canvas Workshop - AR Workshop Temple

10 a.m.

First Friday March - Bird Creek Burger Co.

6 p.m.

SATURDAY

March Beginner's Series - Temple Yoga Wellness Center

10:30 a.m.

Family Pops Concert - Temple Symphony Orchestra

7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

The Buzz Behind Bone Broth and Collagen - Natural Grocers

1:30 p.m.

Ruff Puppy Adventures - Pepper Creek Trail

2 p.m.

KILLEEN

FRIDAY

Sister Act - Vive Les Arts Theatre

7:30 p.m.

Corey Holcomb - Laugh it Up Comedy Lounge

8 p.m.

SATURDAY

Texas Waterway Cleanup - Walmart Killeen

8 a.m.

KISD Community Arts Festival - Killeen Civic and Conference Center

10 a.m.

Slime Lab! - ARK Pottery Expressions

1 p.m.

Corey Holcomb - Laugh it Up Comedy Lounge

8 p.m.

SUNDAY

Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity

10:30 a.m.

Sunday Champagne Brunch - Stillhouse Wine Room

11 a.m.

