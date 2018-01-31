Central Texas Weekend - Spring Edition - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Central Texas Weekend - Spring Edition

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Spring is almost here! Here are some ideas of things to do in Central Texas! (Source: KXXV) Spring is almost here! Here are some ideas of things to do in Central Texas! (Source: KXXV)
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) -

Are you looking for fun things to do in Central Texas this weekend? TAKE THE QUIZ TO FIND OUT WHAT YOU SHOULD DO!

Here are a few ideas from the area throughout the month! 

MARCH 

WACO

FRIDAY

Artifacts of Human Trafficking Exhibit - Diana R. Garland School of Social Work 
8 a.m. 

First Friday - Downtown Waco 
10 a.m. -  5 p.m. 

Texas Independence Day at the Hippodrome - Waco Hippodrome 
4 p.m. 

Beer Tasting with Bare Arms Brewery 
5:30 p.m. 

Wine, DIVAS & Dessert - Waco Civic Theatre
7:30 p.m. 

First Friday Improv Comedy - Brazos Theatre 
8:30 p.m. 

SATURDAY

Black Panther Cereal Bar - Hippodrome
10 a.m.

Spring Break 2018 - BSR Cable Park
11 a.m. 

Theatre Cleanup Day - Waco Civic Theatre
12 p.m. 

Wine, DIVAS & Dessert - Waco Civic Theatre
7:30 p.m. 

TEMPLE

FRIDAY

Dr. Seuss Specialty Class and Play Date - Temple Lions Park
9 a.m. 

First Friday at Darling Decor & More - Darling Decor & More 
10 a.m. 

Friday Morning Out Canvas Workshop - AR Workshop Temple 
10 a.m. 

First Friday March - Bird Creek Burger Co. 
6 p.m. 

SATURDAY 

March Beginner's Series - Temple Yoga Wellness Center 
10:30 a.m. 

Family Pops Concert - Temple Symphony Orchestra 
7:30 p.m. 

SUNDAY 

The Buzz Behind Bone Broth and Collagen - Natural Grocers 
1:30 p.m. 

Ruff Puppy Adventures - Pepper Creek Trail 
2 p.m. 

KILLEEN

FRIDAY

Sister Act - Vive Les Arts Theatre 
7:30 p.m. 

Corey Holcomb - Laugh it Up Comedy Lounge
8 p.m. 

SATURDAY

Texas Waterway Cleanup - Walmart Killeen 
8 a.m. 

KISD Community Arts Festival - Killeen Civic and Conference Center 
10 a.m. 

Slime Lab! - ARK Pottery Expressions
1 p.m. 

Corey Holcomb - Laugh it Up Comedy Lounge
8 p.m. 

SUNDAY

Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity
10:30 a.m. 

Sunday Champagne Brunch - Stillhouse Wine Room 
11 a.m. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly