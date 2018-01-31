Central Texas Weekend- Easter Edition

Are you looking for fun things to do in Central Texas this Easter weekend?

Here are a few ideas from the area!

MARCH-APRIL - WACO

FRIDAY

Elite Therapy Center & No Limitations Inc Easter Eggstravaganza- 1 p.m.

Wade Hayes & Drew Womack -7 p.m.

St. Francis Church Annual Passion Play - 2 p.m.

30,000 Egg HUNT - 5 p.m.

Good Friday Skate - 1 p.m.

Waco Coin Show - 12 p.m

Paddle Play Date - 4 p.m.

Good Friday Service - 7 p.m.

Three Musketeers -7: 30 p.m.

Spring FLING 2018 - 10 a.m.

SATURDAY

Wheres Waldo, in Waco?! - 9 a.m.

Easter Egg Hunt/ Express ER -10 a.m.

2nd Annual: Easter Keg Hunt - 3 p.m.

Happy Harvest Farm to Table Dinner - 6:30 p.m.

St. Alban's Easter Egg Hunt - 10 a.m.

Fiddle Fest 2018 - 10 a.m.

SUNDAY

Easter Brunch BuffetHilton Waco - 11 a.m.

Easter Lunch Buffet - 11 a.m.

CultureFest2018 - 10 a.m.

Baylor Summer Music Camp Registration - 10 a.m.

Club Evolution Waco - 9 p.m.

TEMPLE + BELTON

FRIDAY

Eggcellent Adventure! - 10:30 a.m.

Wildwood Easter Egg Hunt - 2 p.m.

Sensory Art at Little Land - Temple - 10 a.m.

GREAT Good Friday Easter Celebration! - 9:30 a.m.

SATURDAY

Temple Christian Center 3rd Annual Eggstravaganza - 9 a.m.

Foundation's Easter Eggstravaganza 2018 - 11 a.m

Community Easter Egg Hunt! - 12 p.m

Ron Barber Band Live at the Green Door - 9 p.m

Annual Easter Egg Hunt/ Grace Baptist Church - 1 p.m.

Ruffpuppy Adventures - 2 p.m.

Egg Hunt and Pancake Brunch - 10 a.m.

SUNDAY

Easter Sunday Services/ First Baptist Temple - 8 a.m.

Official Easter for the kids - 12 p.m.

Easter Breakfast/ First Lutheran of Church - 10:30 a.m

Easter Worship Service - 7 a.m.

Easter at Canyon Creek - 10:30 a.m.

LJ Echols/ hosted by Dallas 254 - 7 p.m.

KILLEEN

FRIDAY

Jerusalem Performance/ First United Methodist Church - 6:30 p.m.

Ryan Davis Live In Killeen - 8 p.m.

Patio Cafe Cuisine Nights Dinner/ Central Texas College - 6 p.m.

Chef Ras & Livin Wright Presents Spring-Summer Fashion Show & After Party - 7 p.m.

Kid Kickback (Parents Night Out)/ Hosted by We Play Drop Zone - 6 p.m.

Lunch Service at Family Dollar/ Hosted by The HotSpot Grill - 11 a.m.

7 Last Words - Good Friday Worship Experience/ Anderson Chapel Killeen - 12 p.m.

SATURDAY

5th Annual Easter EggStravaganza/ Vintage Church and Grace Christian Center - 10 a.m.

Easter extravaganza/ New Sunset Community Church - 1 p.m.

Free Saturday Community Workout - 7 a.m.

JC Penney Easter Egg Hunt - 9 a.m.

Clay Cupcake Box Workshop! - 12:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Easter Sunday Service/ Grace Bible Church - 6:45 a.m

Easter Sunday Services/ First United Methodist Church - 7 a.m.

Father and Son Soulfood/Seafood - 11 a.m

Dragon Ball Super Tournament/ Hosted by America's Heroes Comics and Games - 12 p.m.

Resurrection Sunday at Liberty - 11 a.m.

Resurrection Sunday Worship Experiences - 7:45 a.m.

