FBI awards CEO of Concordance Academy

ST. LOUIS (KXXV) - The president and CEO Concordance Academy, Danny Ludeman, was surprised yesterday when FBI Special Agent in Charge, Richard Quinn presented him with the FBI Director's Community Leadership Award.

Ludeman, once the CEO of Wells Fargo Advisors, has spent his retirement build a company and program that helps prison inmates integrate back into society. His goal has been to reduce crime and reduce the number of people going back to prison after being released.

His program Concordance Academy has 150 current participants and 92 of them are in post-release services offered by the Academy.

Concordance Academy is located in St. Louis, but Ludeman says his goal is to eventually go nationwide.

A national ceremony honoring Ludeman and several other honorees will be held at FBI Headquarters in Washington D.C. on April 20. There, FBI Director Christopher Wray will be presenting the awards to the recipients personally.

