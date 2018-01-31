Federal Judge orders London man's deportation after pleading guilty to attempted robbery and assault

A federal Judge sentenced 35-year-old Paolo Aldorasi, a London native, to two years in prison with five years of probation following his prison sentence.

Aldorasi was arrested by the FBI's Seattle Field Office and charged with assault, attempted robbery and federal kidnapping in connection to a case in Washington D.C.

The FBI said that in January of last year Aldorasi was driving down the road when he stopped and asked a pedestrian for directions to Dulles International Airport. When the man was unable to answer the question, Aldorasi forced the man into his car. Aldorasi then reportedly drove the victim to five ATM's and two retail stores and attempted to withdraw money and make purchases.

After repeated failed attempts, the FBI says Aldorasi left the man at another retail store.

As part of Aldorasi's plea deal, the Judge agreed to drop the federal kidnapping charge. Instead, he was sentenced to two years in prison minus the 11 months that he has been in custody, since his arrest in February of last year, and five years of probation.

Due to the fact that Aldorasi is not an American citizen, he faces deportation.

Also, since the Judge gave him five years of probation, he will be barred from the U.S. for the duration of that time.

