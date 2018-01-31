Wind pushes 18-wheeler off the road

The Rosebud VFD said they responded to a single-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler in Falls County on Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened on FM 1772 around 12:53 p.m.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was driving to Westphalia to drop off some tires.

Investigators said the wind suddenly pushed the vehicle to the shoulder and off the road.

The driver was caught off guard and tried to get the vehicle back onto the roadway and overcorrected.

The 18-wheeler rolled over several times and eventually came to rest back on its tires.

The cab of the vehicle was crushed but the driver was able to climb out the back window.

