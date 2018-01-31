Give your valentine a sweet treat

Are you looking for a unique Valentine's Day gift?

The seasonal treats for the holiday have returned to Dunkin' Donuts just in time for Feb. 14.

The themed donuts include a heart-shaped Vanilla Truffle Donut, heart-shaped Brownie Batter Crumble Donut and another heart-shaped Cupid's Choice Donut.

Other items on the menu will also follow the holiday theme:

Boston Dream: A dreamy version of Dunkin's classic Boston Kreme Donut, featuring a heart-shaped shell and red icing drizzle.

Pillow Talk: No need to wait for bedtime to enjoy this heart-shaped Vanilla Creme donut.

Donut Be Jelly: Eating this classic Jelly Donut in a heart-shaped shell is sure to make everyone around envious.

Roses are Red: Love blooms with this classic Vanilla Frosted Donut now featuring red icing topped with pink and white sprinkles.

Pretty in Pink: A Strawberry Frosted Donut topped with pink and white sprinkles tastes as delicious as it looks.

Chocolate Double Date: The perfect double date needs nothing more than Dunkin's Double Chocolate Donut now decorated with white icing drizzle.

Choc Full O' Love: Any donut lover will be filled with love with this Chocolate Frosted Donut topped with pink and white sprinkles.

Dunkin' Donuts location in Central Texas are...

1200 Valley Mills Drive, Waco, TX 76710

Fort Hood, TX 76544

