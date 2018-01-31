Give your valentine a sweet treat - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Give your valentine a sweet treat

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Dunkin' Donuts) (Source: Dunkin' Donuts)
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) -

Are you looking for a unique Valentine's Day gift? 

The seasonal treats for the holiday have returned to Dunkin' Donuts just in time for Feb. 14. 

The themed donuts include a heart-shaped Vanilla Truffle Donut, heart-shaped Brownie Batter Crumble Donut and another heart-shaped Cupid's Choice Donut. 

Other items on the menu will also follow the holiday theme: 

  • Boston Dream: A dreamy version of Dunkin's classic Boston Kreme Donut, featuring a heart-shaped shell and red icing drizzle.
  • Pillow Talk: No need to wait for bedtime to enjoy this heart-shaped Vanilla Creme donut.
  • Donut Be Jelly: Eating this classic Jelly Donut in a heart-shaped shell is sure to make everyone around envious.
  • Roses are Red: Love blooms with this classic Vanilla Frosted Donut now featuring red icing topped with pink and white sprinkles.
  • Pretty in Pink: A Strawberry Frosted Donut topped with pink and white sprinkles tastes as delicious as it looks.
  • Chocolate Double Date: The perfect double date needs nothing more than Dunkin's Double Chocolate Donut now decorated with white icing drizzle.
  • Choc Full O' Love: Any donut lover will be filled with love with this Chocolate Frosted Donut topped with pink and white sprinkles.

Dunkin' Donuts location in Central Texas are...

  • 1200 Valley Mills Drive, Waco, TX 76710 
  • Fort Hood, TX 76544

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly