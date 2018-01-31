BU softball's Walker named to POTY watchlist

OKLAHOMA CITY – Baylor softball junior outfielder Kyla Walker was named to the Top 50 “Watch List” for the 2018 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, announced Wednesday by the national organization.

USA Softball, the National Governing Body of Softball in the United States, enters its 17th season presenting the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award, recognizing outstanding athletic achievement by Division I female collegiate softball players across the country.

Walker has shown her talent as one of the top offensive talents in the country, posting back-to-back seasons with .415-plus batting averages. After setting a new program record for single-season batting average in 2016, hitting at a .415 clip, she upped her game in her sophomore season, drilling out a .418 average in 2017.

She set new high-marks in BU history for single-season hits (89) and multi-hit games (27), also leading the Big 12 in triples (5).

Her athletic prowess in 2017 earned her both NFCA All-Central Region Second Team and All-Big 12 First Team honors for the second-straight season. In the classroom, she also earned recognition on the Academic All-Big 12 First Team and the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll in both the fall and spring semesters.

The Top 25 Finalists for the 2018 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award will be announced April 25. While an athlete does not have to be on the “Watch List” to be considered for the Top 25, the eventual USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year will come from the Top 25 Finalists. The Top 10 Finalists will be announced May 9 and the Top 3 announced May 23. The 2018 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year will be revealed May 29.