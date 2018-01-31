A&M men's tennis sweeps weekly SEC honors

The No. 7 Texas A&M men’s tennis team swept the first SEC weekly honors of the spring season, announced Wednesday afternoon by the league office. Senior Arthur Rinderknech was named SEC Player of the Week, while Patrick Kypson earned Freshman of the Week recognition.

The Aggies opened the season 3-0 with a win at Arizona State, followed by back-to-back 4-0 wins over LSU and Cal Poly at last weekend’s ITA Kick Off in College Station. The Maroon & White were propelled to victory by Rinderknech and Kypson as both went undefeated in matches to open the dual season.

Rinderknech paced the Aggies with a trio of dual wins to open the season. The Paris, France native picked up a ranked win against No. 44 Benjamin Hannestad of Arizona State to help secure road win to open the season. The right-hander clinched the ITA Kick Off opening round match against Gabor Csonka of LSU, won eight of the final 10 games to help Aggies advance to ITA Kick Off Championship Match. He was the second match off the court in ITA Kick Off weekend championship match to help the Aggies advance to the ITA National Indoor Championships with 6-3, 6-1 win over Josh Ortlip of Cal Poly.

Kypson claimed his first ranked collegiate win in first opportunity, topping No. 51 Michael Geerts of Arizona State on the road to open the dual season. The Raleigh, N.C. native, went a perfect 2-0 on court one as he made his collegiate debut this month. The blue-chip recruit claimed his first doubles win with classmate, Barnaby Smith, to help secure the doubles point in season opener at Arizona State.

The Maroon & White return to action Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. at Tulsa at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center. Fans can follow Wednesday’s match online at http://streamingtennis.com/tulsa/ .