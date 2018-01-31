D.C. man sentenced to 8.5 years for drug trafficking

The FBI said that 35-year-old Bradley Cobbler of Maryland was sentenced to 8.5 years in prison on Monday after pleading guilty to drug trafficking in March of last year.

Investigators said Cobbler and others conspired to distribute mass amounts of marijuana, cocaine and other narcotics from 2009 through 2014. The group was caught after a vigorous three-year investigation that led authorities not only to the District of Columbia but also to Virginia, Maryland and California.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Cobbler and other co-conspirators were trafficking the drugs into the Washington D.C. area. The group was also found to be redistributing narcotics in the area for further profit.

Cobbler and other co-conspirators were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute both marijuana and cocaine.

Cobbler was taken into custody in April of 2016 where he has remained since.

