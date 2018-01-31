58-year-old Lorena man arrested for possession of child porn

The Texas Attorney General's Office said they have arrested a man from Lorena for possession of child porn.

Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Wednesday that the Child Exploitation Unit (CEU) of his office arrested 58-year-old Thomas Lee Scott.

Investigators discovered child pornography being shared from a device with an IP address connected to Scott’s home in Lorena.

While executing a search warrant at his home, investigators located child pornography and seized several digital storage devices that will be examined by the attorney general’s Digital Forensics Unit.

Scott, a registered sex offender, was convicted in 1991 of child molestation in Indiana.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.