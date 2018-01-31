58-year-old Lorena man arrested for possession of child porn - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

58-year-old Lorena man arrested for possession of child porn

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
LORENA, TX (KXXV) -

The Texas Attorney General's Office said they have arrested a man from Lorena for possession of child porn. 

Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Wednesday that the Child Exploitation Unit (CEU) of his office arrested 58-year-old Thomas Lee Scott.

Investigators discovered child pornography being shared from a device with an IP address connected to Scott’s home in Lorena.

While executing a search warrant at his home, investigators located child pornography and seized several digital storage devices that will be examined by the attorney general’s Digital Forensics Unit.

Scott, a registered sex offender, was convicted in 1991 of child molestation in Indiana. 

