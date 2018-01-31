Aggie women traveling to Tennessee for conference contest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.- No. 14 Texas A&M heads to No. 12 Tennessee for a Top 15 women’s basketball showdown, with tip set for 5:30 p.m. CT at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The game is broadcast on SEC Network, with Pam Ward and Hall of Fame coach Gail Goestenkors on the call. Authenticated subscribers can also access the stream of the game through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs and other connected devices. Tom Turbiville and Steve Miller bring listeners the call across the Texas A&M Sports Network, heard locally in Bryan-College Station on The Zone 1150 AM/102.7 FM and online at 12thMan.com.

The Aggies (17-5, 6-2 SEC) have won three straight regular season games against the Lady Vols, with each of them coming down to the wire. Texas A&M won the first matchup this season, 79-76 on Jan. 11, as Danni Williams sank three free throws with 7.8 seconds in overtime to take the lead. Texas A&M won 61-59 in Thompson-Boling Arena last season, and 76-71 in overtime at Reed Arena in 2016. The Lady Vols (17-4, 5-3 SEC) won 70-60 in the 2016 SEC Tournament Quarterfinals.

After this game, the Aggies return home to face Auburn on February 4 at 3 p.m., with television coverage set for SEC Network.