Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce to celebrate members at upcoming reception

The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce is hosting Its annual reception the celebrate members, community partners and volunteers.

The event is being held to show the Chamber's appreciation for the support and dedication of these individuals have shown throughout the year.

This year's event will include entertainment, buffet stations and an open bar. The Chamber will also be presenting their inaugural Legacy Award to Tom G. Salome Jr.

Salome has been a prominent member of the community for over 50 years and served as chairman for the Challenge Greater Waco Capital Campaign. Through the campaign, Salome was able to raise over $7 million dollars.

The reception will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13 at the Waco Convention Center.

Tickets are on sale now and range from $75 per person to $600 for a full table of eight

For tickets and information visit WacoChamber.com

