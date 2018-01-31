Volunteers essential to an elementary school in Copperas Cove

The volunteer coordinator at Williams/Ledger Elementary in Copperas Cove says that volunteers play a vital role in the day to day operations of the school.

People like volunteers John Rachwitz, military retiree Mike Bachie and former teacher Melissa Power help with a wide range of tasks. They can be found in the office filling papers, in the classroom, in the lunchroom or assisting with traffic control.

Parents such as Nancy Parrot volunteer to be more involved with their child's education.

Volunteers are encouraged to learn new things and they all receive training that allows them to help with vision and hearing testing for students.

With over 750 students, Williams/Ledger Elementary is one of the largest schools in the district. School officials say that the volunteers are essential and quickly become like family.

