Texas man dies on Florida beach after sand tunnel collapses on him

(KXXV/AP) - A Texas man died two days after a sand dune collapsed on him while on vacation at a Florida beach, according to AP.

The man that died was identified as 35-year-old Lee Thomas Goggin of Dallas.

A family member created a GoFundMe and said Lee was building a tunnel in the sand when it collapsed on him. The relative said he had a heartbeat but was not breathing on his own at the time of the incident.

The family member on Wednesday posted on Facebook that Lee had died.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

