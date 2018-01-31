Congressman Bill Flores safe after being involved in train accid - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Congressman Bill Flores safe after being involved in train accident

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
WEST VIRGINIA -

Congressman Bill Flores said he and his wife Gina are okay after a train carrying GOP lawmakers hit a garbage truck in West Virginia Wednesday morning. 

