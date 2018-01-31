Police: Man stabbed multiple time by his spouse

The Waco Police Department said a man was stabbed multiple times by his spouse during an argument Tuesday night.

Officers responded to Providence Hospital around 8 p.m. on a check of a patient-stabbing victim.

Police sad they believe the man had been stabbed multiple times by his spouse at their home.

When officers interviewed the man it was determined that he was stabbed after he got into an argument with his wife identified as 40-year-old Lakeshia Michelle Washington.

The man had been stabbed five times in the upper torso.

During the investigation, officers returned to the home where they found Washington hiding in a closet.

Washington was taken into custody. She is being charged with aggravated assault/family violence and fice traffic warrants.

