Police respond to shots fired in College Station

The College Station Police Department said they arrested a man after shots were fired in the area.

Shortly after 4 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of William D. Fitch and Wellborn Rd.

Upon arriving, CSPD officers heard shots being fired in the area. The officers began to search the area and eventually called for assistance.

With the help of DPS, Texas A&M Police Department and CSPD SWAT, the offender was eventually taken into custody and is currently being held for a mental health evaluation.

Police said the incident is still under investigation and further charges may be filed at a later date.

They also ask that anyone with more information on the incident to please contact the authorities.

