Fort Hood soldier makes cover of Men's Health magazine

A Fort Hood soldier has made the cover of the first-ever Tactical Issue of the Men's Health magazine.

The soldier featured is 37-year-old 1st sergeant, logistics advisor, master trainer and social media influencer Diamond Ott.

In the magazine, Ott discusses how he gets his soldiers in shape. He also shares his full-body and cardio workouts he's created. He also mentions the fitness competitions he's organized to build camaraderie, and how he started his fitness journey and more.

The Tactical Issue features top military men to share their fitness tips, product picks and hard-won life lessons that readers can use on the field.

The March 2018 issue will be on stands on Feb. 6.

To read his entire interview, click here.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.