DPS to increase enforcement of move over, slow down policy

The Texas Department of Public Safety is taking steps to increase enforcement of the move over, slow down law.

This law, that has been in effect since 2003, requires motorist to move over or slow down 20 mph below the speed limit when they see vehicles such as tow trucks, police vehicles and other first responders on the side of the road with their lights flashing.

DPS has planned several operations throughout the month of February and periodically throughout the year to enforce the law.

They have even begun using digital signs along the roadways to remind drivers to move over or slow down when they see these vehicles.

Motorist caught violating this law can be fined an amount of $200 to $2,000 and even face jail time depending on circumstances such as property damage or bodily injury.

In Belton, DPS and other local agencies will be out enforcing the law on Thursday until 3 p.m.

In Harker Heights, the Special Operations Unit will be partnering with surrounding agencies on Thursday to conduct county-wide education and enforcement of the law along Interstate 14.

The City of Belton said preliminary data from 2017 shows DPS issued more than 10,650 warnings and citations to motorist violating this law.

You can find more information on the move over, slow down law by clicking: Move Over/Slow Down.

