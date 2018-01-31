Police: Suspect offers to push man in wheelchair home, robs him

Police said this man stole a bag containing cash from a man he offered to help get home. (Source: Copperas Cove Police Department)

Police are asking the public's help identifying this man. (Source: Copperas Cove Police Department)

Copperas Cove police are searching for a suspect who stole money from a man he offered to help get home in December 2017.

Police said the suspect met the victim, who is confined to an electric wheelchair, on a public transportation bus on Dec. 8 when the victim's wheelchair was not working.

The suspect offered to push the man home.

When the two arrived, the suspect took a bag from the victim that contained an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

If you have any information on this man or this incident, police ask that you call 254-547-8222 regarding case 2017-4608.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest. All tips are anonymous.

