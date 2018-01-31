One dead, one injured in Temple overnight shooting

Temple police say one woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after an overnight shooting in the 500 block of East Young.

Officers responded to the scene at 1 a.m. Wednesday, and upon arrival they found a woman and a man with gunshot wounds. The woman was deceased, the man was taken to Baylor Scott & White. His condition is not known at this time.

Temple Police's Criminal Investigations Division is continuing an investigation into this incident. Anyone with any information is encouraged to call 254-298-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-729-TIPS or 254-526-TIPS.