One dead, one injured in Temple overnight shooting

Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to return to court for another prison sentence, where he's expected to be confronted again by victims.More >>
Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to return to court for another prison sentence, where he's expected to be confronted again by victims.More >>
The typical saver is on track to have 80 percent of the income that Fidelity says will be needed to pay for retirement.More >>
The typical saver is on track to have 80 percent of the income that Fidelity says will be needed to pay for retirement.More >>
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's State of the Union statements under scrutiny.More >>
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's State of the Union statements under scrutiny.More >>
The centuries-old process of releasing defendants on bail is getting a shake-up, courtesy of artificial intelligence.More >>
The centuries-old process of releasing defendants on bail is getting a shake-up, courtesy of artificial intelligence.More >>