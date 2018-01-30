Baylor falls at the buzzer to Oklahoma

Freshman guard T.J. Starks scored 16 points and Texas A&M used a strong second half to defeat Arkansas 80-66 on Tuesday night in Reed Arena.More >>
Freshman guard T.J. Starks scored 16 points and Texas A&M used a strong second half to defeat Arkansas 80-66 on Tuesday night in Reed Arena.More >>
In its first action of the Spring season, the third-ranked Texas A&M's men's golf team wrapped up play as runner-up at the Arizona Intercollegiate from Sewailo Golf Club.More >>
In its first action of the Spring season, the third-ranked Texas A&M's men's golf team wrapped up play as runner-up at the Arizona Intercollegiate from Sewailo Golf Club.More >>
Trae Young scored 31 of his 44 points in the second half to help No. 12 Oklahoma hold off Baylor 98-96 on Tuesday night. Young, a freshman guard who leads the nation in scoring and assists, made 11 of 20 field goals and 16 of 19 free throws.More >>
Trae Young scored 31 of his 44 points in the second half to help No. 12 Oklahoma hold off Baylor 98-96 on Tuesday night. Young, a freshman guard who leads the nation in scoring and assists, made 11 of 20 field goals and 16 of 19 free throws.More >>
Little provided both a doubles and singles point in the Bears’ 4-1 win over No. 21 Florida State last Sunday to clinch a spot at the ITA National Team Indoor Championship.More >>
Little provided both a doubles and singles point in the Bears’ 4-1 win over No. 21 Florida State last Sunday to clinch a spot at the ITA National Team Indoor Championship.More >>
Texas A&M softball was selected for 14 games to be aired nationally on the ESPN Family of Networks with nine games on the SEC Network, three games on ESPN2 and two games on ESPNU.More >>
Texas A&M softball was selected for 14 games to be aired nationally on the ESPN Family of Networks with nine games on the SEC Network, three games on ESPN2 and two games on ESPNU.More >>