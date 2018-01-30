Five people taken to the hospital after three-vehicle crash

Five people were transported to a hospital after a three-vehicle accident.

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Maine Street and David Davis in the 2000 block of Highway 317 in McGregor.

Five people were injured and transported to both Hillcrest and Providence Hospitals.

Officials said that a red SUV stopped in the center turning lane when the driver of a Lincoln Navigator rear-ended him.

As a result, the Navigator veered and hit another pick up truck traveling northbound head-on.

Police are investigating what initially caused the accident and no word yet on the status of those five are doing.

