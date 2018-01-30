Border Patrol seizes large shipment of meth hidden in candles

Customs and Border Protection officers stationed at the World Trade Bridge found a significant amount of methamphetamine after referring a pickup truck hauling a shipment of wax candles for a secondary inspection.

With the help of a canine team and a non-intrusive imaging system, CBP officers were able to determine that the drugs were hidden within the candles. The drug and wax combination weighed over 730 pounds, but due to how the drugs were hidden, they were unable to determine the street value of the drugs.

Homeland Security says the case is still under investigation.

