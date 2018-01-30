Fort Hood Soldier invited to U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program

One Fort Hood soldier is a step closer to making his Olympic dreams a reality come 2020.

Inside a Fort Hood dining facility and in the ring at JR Boxing Club in downtown Killeen are the two places Spc. Daniel Bailey considers home.

Spc. Daniel Bailey wakes up at 4 a.m. every day. He's a culinary specialist in the Army.

But, a soldier isn't his only title.

"When I was 18, I was deciding to turn pro or join the Army and chase my Olympic dream," Spc. Daniel Bailey said.

If the camo doesn't give it away, Spc. Bailey chose the latter, and at age 21, he's ranked 6th in the nation for his weight class and is a three-time All-Army boxing champion.

But, he's not done yet.

"There's nothing more American than serving your country and then representing your country at the Olympics," Spc. Bailey added.

His goal? Tokyo 2020.

"On Feb. 10, I'm reporting to Fort Carson, CO to join the U.S. Army's World Class Athlete Program," Spc. Bailey said.

The soldier will be able to focus strictly on boxing in hopes of being invited to the Olympic Training Center and making the Olympics.

"I'll become an Olympic hopeful for the Army now," Spc. Bailey added.

Spc. Bailey said he's proud to be a part of something bigger than himself and believes being a Soldier has helped him become the athlete he is today.

"It's helping my character, it's helping as far as time management... really being determined and dedicated," Spc. Bailey said.

While Spc. Bailey is still days from leaving for the World Class Athlete Program, he's already started preparing. Every day after work, he trains at a boxing gym, lifts weights at a regular gym, and runs three miles and sprints.

