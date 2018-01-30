A&M softball features 14 games on SEC Network

Texas A&M softball was selected for 14 games to be aired nationally on the ESPN Family of Networks with nine games on the SEC Network, three games on ESPN2 and two games on ESPNU, it was announced Tuesday.

In the SEC-opening series against Ole Miss, Saturday and Sunday’s contests are featured on the SEC Network with Saturday scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. and Sunday’s game slated for a 1 p.m. start.

Two weeks later (March 24-26), the Aggies travel to last year’s Women’s College World Series runner-up, Florida, with the first two meetings on ESPN2 and the finale on SEC Network. The opener begins at 4 p.m. while Sunday and Monday begin at 6 p.m.

The Maroon & White’s Sunday contest against South Carolina can be seen on ESPNU at 11 a.m. on April 1. In Starkville, Texas A&M and Mississippi State are on ESPNU on Friday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday’s game scheduled for 2 p.m. on the SEC Network.

On April 14 and 15, the Aggies and Kentucky Wildcats are featured on ESPN2 and the SEC Network, respectively, at 2 p.m.

Sunday’s tilt at LSU on April 22 can be seen on the SEC Network at 4 p.m., while the Aggies’ home finale against Auburn on April 28 is set to air on the SEC Network at 1 p.m.

The Friday and Saturday (May 4 & 5) contests at Alabama are slated to begin at 7 p.m. and 12 p.m., respectively, on the SEC Network.