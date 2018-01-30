MCC basketball slips four spots to 19th - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

MCC basketball slips four spots to 19th

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Connect
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The McLennan Community College men’s basketball team is ranked 19th in the latest NJCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Rankings released today. The Highlanders were 14th last week.

Northwest Florida State remained in first, followed by Indian Hills (Iowa) in second, Vincennes (Indiana) in third and Florida Southwestern State in fourth. Odessa (Texas), a Region V opponent for McLennan, moved into fifth this week.

Other Texas squads in the poll are Trinity Valley, up seven spots to 11th; Tyler, up two spots to 18th; and Paris, down two spots to 22nd.

The Highlanders have an overall record of 20-2 and are 3-1 in North Texas Junior College Athletics Conference play. They host their Central Texas rivals, the Temple Leopards, tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. preceded by the Highlassies and Lady Leopards at 5:30 p.m.

  • SportsMore>>

  • BU Tennis's Little named Big 12 POTW

    BU Tennis's Little named Big 12 POTW

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:26 PM EST2018-01-30 22:26:09 GMT

    Little provided both a doubles and singles point in the Bears’ 4-1 win over No. 21 Florida State last Sunday to clinch a spot at the ITA National Team Indoor Championship.

    More >>

    Little provided both a doubles and singles point in the Bears’ 4-1 win over No. 21 Florida State last Sunday to clinch a spot at the ITA National Team Indoor Championship.

    More >>

  • A&M softball features 14 games on SEC Network

    A&M softball features 14 games on SEC Network

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:24 PM EST2018-01-30 22:24:43 GMT

    Texas A&M softball was selected for 14 games to be aired nationally on the ESPN Family of Networks with nine games on the SEC Network, three games on ESPN2 and two games on ESPNU.

    More >>

    Texas A&M softball was selected for 14 games to be aired nationally on the ESPN Family of Networks with nine games on the SEC Network, three games on ESPN2 and two games on ESPNU.

    More >>

  • MCC basketball slips four spots to 19th

    MCC basketball slips four spots to 19th

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:23 PM EST2018-01-30 22:23:19 GMT

    The McLennan Community College men’s basketball team is ranked 19th in the latest NJCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Rankings released today. The Highlanders were 14th last week.

    More >>

    The McLennan Community College men’s basketball team is ranked 19th in the latest NJCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Rankings released today. The Highlanders were 14th last week.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly