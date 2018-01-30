MCC basketball slips four spots to 19th

The McLennan Community College men’s basketball team is ranked 19th in the latest NJCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Rankings released today. The Highlanders were 14th last week.

Northwest Florida State remained in first, followed by Indian Hills (Iowa) in second, Vincennes (Indiana) in third and Florida Southwestern State in fourth. Odessa (Texas), a Region V opponent for McLennan, moved into fifth this week.

Other Texas squads in the poll are Trinity Valley, up seven spots to 11th; Tyler, up two spots to 18th; and Paris, down two spots to 22nd.

The Highlanders have an overall record of 20-2 and are 3-1 in North Texas Junior College Athletics Conference play. They host their Central Texas rivals, the Temple Leopards, tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. preceded by the Highlassies and Lady Leopards at 5:30 p.m.