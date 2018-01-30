Bears softball releases 2018 TV dates

Little provided both a doubles and singles point in the Bears’ 4-1 win over No. 21 Florida State last Sunday to clinch a spot at the ITA National Team Indoor Championship.More >>
Texas A&M softball was selected for 14 games to be aired nationally on the ESPN Family of Networks with nine games on the SEC Network, three games on ESPN2 and two games on ESPNU.More >>
The McLennan Community College men’s basketball team is ranked 19th in the latest NJCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Rankings released today. The Highlanders were 14th last week.More >>
Baylor softball will have 10 home games televised on FOX Sports and ESPN networks, announced Tuesday by the program.More >>
The No. 3/3 Baylor Lady Bears (19-1, 9-0) will meet its third consecutive ranked opponent in No. 21/21 Oklahoma State (15-5, 6-3) inside the Ferrell Center at 6:30 p.m. (CT) on Wednesday, Jan. 31.More >>
