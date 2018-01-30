Bears softball releases 2018 TV dates - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Bears softball releases 2018 TV dates

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Baylor softball will have 10 home games televised on FOX Sports and ESPN networks, announced Tuesday by the program.

The 12-game broadcast schedule features four nonconference games, including Northwestern State (Feb. 9), North Texas (March 20), and two games with McNeese State (April 10-11).

Five of the team’s eight home conference games will air, with all three of the top-tier matchup with No. 1 Oklahoma broadcasting March 29-31 and the two home games of the split series with Texas picked up on May 5-6.

The Lady Bears were tabbed by the Big 12 office for two national broadcasts, including the series finale with OU on March 31, airing on ESPN at 6 p.m., and the Saturday night game versus Texas, set for 6:30 p.m. on May 5 on FOX Sports Networks.

The 2018 Phillips 66 Big 12 Softball Championship pool play games on the main field of ASA Hall of Fame Stadium will be televised on FOX College Sports (FCS). The event will take place May 11-12 in Oklahoma City with the championship contest televised on FS2 at 4 p.m. CT.

  • BU Tennis's Little named Big 12 POTW

    Little provided both a doubles and singles point in the Bears’ 4-1 win over No. 21 Florida State last Sunday to clinch a spot at the ITA National Team Indoor Championship.

  • A&M softball features 14 games on SEC Network

    Texas A&M softball was selected for 14 games to be aired nationally on the ESPN Family of Networks with nine games on the SEC Network, three games on ESPN2 and two games on ESPNU.

  • MCC basketball slips four spots to 19th

    The McLennan Community College men’s basketball team is ranked 19th in the latest NJCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Rankings released today. The Highlanders were 14th last week.

