Official: Wind carried grass fire that consumed 30-50 acres

Multiple agencies battled a grass fire Tuesday afternoon.

The fire happened on FM 2114 just inside the Hill County line after 1:30 p.m. The fire was six miles west of West.

Hill County Emergency Management Coordinator Tom Hemrick said the fire consumed 30-50 acres and several hay bales.

"Anything close to a spark could cause a fire," said Hemrick. "The fire moved quickly because the wind carried it.

West, Aquilla, Whitney, Peoria, Bynum and Hillsboro fire departments were some of the many departments that showed up on the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.