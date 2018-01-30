Aggies softball ranked in top 10

Texas A&M softball is ranked sixth in the USA Today/NFCA Preseason Coaches Poll and ninth in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 poll, it was announced Tuesday.

The NFCA ranking is the highest the Aggies have begun a season since being tabbed fifth in 2009.

The Aggies are coming off a trip to the Women’s College World Series last season and return 14 letterwinners from last year’s squad. The Maroon & White welcome back all four pitchers that saw action in 2017 as well as each position starter. Texas A&M lost four players, who accumulated 38 at bats last season.

Defending national champion Oklahoma tops both polls followed by Florida at No. 2 and Oregon at No. 3. Washington and UCLA round out the top five.

Texas A&M faces 10 teams ranked in the both polls in No. 2 Florida, No. 3 Oregon, No. 4/5 Washington, No. 8 LSU, No. 11/10 Alabama, No. 13/14 Auburn, No. 14/15 Ole Miss, No. 15/t-16 Utah, No. 17/13 Kentucky and No. 20 Tulsa.