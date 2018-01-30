Aggies softball ranked in top 10 - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Aggies softball ranked in top 10

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

Texas A&M softball is ranked sixth in the USA Today/NFCA Preseason Coaches Poll and ninth in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 poll, it was announced Tuesday.

The NFCA ranking is the highest the Aggies have begun a season since being tabbed fifth in 2009.

The Aggies are coming off a trip to the Women’s College World Series last season and return 14 letterwinners from last year’s squad. The Maroon & White welcome back all four pitchers that saw action in 2017 as well as each position starter. Texas A&M lost four players, who accumulated 38 at bats last season.

Defending national champion Oklahoma tops both polls followed by Florida at No. 2 and Oregon at No. 3. Washington and UCLA round out the top five.

Texas A&M faces 10 teams ranked in the both polls in No. 2 Florida, No. 3 Oregon, No. 4/5 Washington, No. 8 LSU, No. 11/10 Alabama, No. 13/14 Auburn, No. 14/15 Ole Miss, No. 15/t-16 Utah, No. 17/13 Kentucky and No. 20 Tulsa.

  • BU Tennis's Little named Big 12 POTW

    BU Tennis's Little named Big 12 POTW

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:26 PM EST2018-01-30 22:26:09 GMT

    Little provided both a doubles and singles point in the Bears’ 4-1 win over No. 21 Florida State last Sunday to clinch a spot at the ITA National Team Indoor Championship.

  • A&M softball features 14 games on SEC Network

    A&M softball features 14 games on SEC Network

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:24 PM EST2018-01-30 22:24:43 GMT

    Texas A&M softball was selected for 14 games to be aired nationally on the ESPN Family of Networks with nine games on the SEC Network, three games on ESPN2 and two games on ESPNU.

  • MCC basketball slips four spots to 19th

    MCC basketball slips four spots to 19th

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:23 PM EST2018-01-30 22:23:19 GMT

    The McLennan Community College men’s basketball team is ranked 19th in the latest NJCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Rankings released today. The Highlanders were 14th last week.

