Baylor softball cracks preseason top 10

Baylor softball will open the season as the No. 10 team in the nation in the 2018 USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Top 25 Coaches Poll, announced Tuesday by the organization.

BU was also picked No. 12 in the 2018 ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Preseason Poll, announced Tuesday by the national organization.

The Lady Bears cracked the top 10 in the preseason poll for the fifth time in program history, previously ranked as high as No. 7 (2012), No. 8 (2008), and No. 10 (2006, 2015, 2018).

BU will start its 2018 campaign ranked in the preseason top 25 for the seventh-straight season and the 12th time in program history, all coming under 18th-year head coach Glenn Moore.

The Lady Bears will face eight teams in the preseason polls, including Oklahoma (1), Florida (2), LSU (8), Alabama (11), Michigan (18), BYU (19), Louisiana (22), and Oklahoma State (24).

BU opens its 2018 Big 12 schedule in a nationally-televised showdown with the two-time defending champs, No. 1 Oklahoma, at Getterman Stadium on March 29-31.

Baylor kicks off its 2018 campaign with a three-game home series against Northwestern State on Feb. 9-10 at Getterman Stadium.