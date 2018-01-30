It's not too late, get your flu shot at Walmart

As of Jan. 29, Walmart is offering flu shots. The Center for Disease Control says this year's flu season is particularly bad and is urging Texans to get their flu shot.

The latest CDC reports show that over 2,300 people have died this season - 37 of whom were children. In response to the widespread outbrea, 11 states have closed schools in areas showing high levels of influenza.

Walmart pharmacies will be offering flu shots through the duration of the flu season.

For more information, contact your local Walmart pharmacy.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.