Former Belton High students take their SkillsUSA competition experience to TSTC

Joseph Hermann, Allen Harlow, and Andres Zapata were all on Belton High's winning Teamworks construction team last year and now their hunt for gold has followed them to college.

Now students at Texas State Technical College, these hardworking teammates are preparing to compete in their first SkillsUSA Teamworks contest at the collegiate level.

They're all in the Building Construction Technology program at TSTC and spend their Fridays practicing. The National competition is not until April so they plan to sharpen their skills at the SkillsUSA District 10 Leadership Development and Technical Skills Competition scheduled for Feb. 2-3 at TSTC.

TSTC will also be hosting Texas SkillsUSA's leadership and skills contest for District 5 on Feb. 9-10. District 4 will visit for its contest on Feb. 23-24. ?

