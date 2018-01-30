Conviction of CTX man to be reviewed after concerns with forensic evidence

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals will decide the future of a Bell County man who was convicted of robbing a 7-Eleven store back in Killeen in 2009.

During the trial of George Powell III, the Bell County District Attorney’s Office used an expert who determined the height of the suspect from the surveillance video of the store at 1000 WS Young Drive.

After being convicted, a complaint filed with the Texas Forensic Science Commission prompted an investigation into that expert's determination. The investigation concluded the testimony and height determination of the suspect being at least 6-feet-1-inch was unsupportable.

On Tuesday, the expert whose forensic analysis is being questioned testified during a hearing before a Bell County District Court Judge.

The judge is expected to give a recommendation to the Court of Appeals on how to proceed, which it will take into consideration.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.