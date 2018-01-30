DPS Trooper stops to assist motorist, finds 1,000 pounds of marijuana

An officer was trying to do a good deed - but found over $6 million of drugs instead.

Just before noon on Wednesday, Jan. 17, a DPS Trooper said he stopped to assist a driver of a 2017 Ford pickup that was towing a trailer. After speaking with the driver for a short time the Trooper began to suspect the driver was up to something.

He decided to contact the Wichita County Sheriff's Office and request a canine unit. The canine quickly alerted the officer of the trailer, and the trooper found multiple vacuum-sealed bags containing marijuana.

The driver was arrested for felony drug possession and booked into Wilbarger County Jail.

The trailer contained more than 1,000 pounds of marijuana and is valued at over $6 million.

